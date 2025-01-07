AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Microsoft announces $3bn AI investment in India

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2025 06:05pm
File Photo
File Photo

MUMBAI: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said the company plans to invest $3 billion in India on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure over the next two years.

The world’s most populous country has become a key AI battleground in the last few years, as US tech giants look to find new users for their services and tap into fresh pools of talent.

In recent months, top executives including Nvidia boss Jensen Huang and Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann LeCun have visited India.

On Tuesday, Nadella said the $3 billion investment would include the setting up of new data centres.

Amazon to invest 15.7bn euros in Spain

“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunity across the country,” Nadella said.

“The investments in infrastructure and skilling we are announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and will help ensure people and organisations across the country benefit broadly.”

The global embrace of AI has boosted sales of Microsoft’s key cloud services, which have become the core of its business under Nadella’s leadership.

The announcement comes less than a week after Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company was on track to invest $80 billion in AI this fiscal year.

Microsoft was on pace to invest about $80 billion this year to build out AI datacentres, train AI models and deploy cloud-based applications around the world, according to Smith.

“The United States is poised to stand at the forefront of this new technology wave, especially if it doubles down on its strengths and effectively partners internationally,” he said in an online post.

India Microsoft investments artificial intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Microsoft announces $3bn AI investment in India

UAE rolls over $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional investment: PM

Late buying helps KSE-100 Index minimise losses

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

Pakistan offers condolences over deadly earthquake in China

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

Oil prices rise as concerns grow over supply disruptions

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories