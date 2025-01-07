AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jabeur beats Collins to step up comeback ahead of Melbourne

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2025 06:01pm

ADELAIDE: Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur stepped up her comeback ahead of the Australian Open by beating fourth seed Danielle Collins 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 on Tuesday at the Adelaide International.

The 40th-ranked Tunisian wildcard, who last week reached the Brisbane quarter-finals, had a shoulder injury last year that kept her off court after August.

Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up who cancelled a retirement scheduled for the end of 2024, was playing her first WTA match since September.

Jabeur faces Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in the last 16 and said she relied on her forehand to earn victory.

“It saved me a lot, this was a really good match for me,” she said.

‘I’ll be good,’ says bruised Swiatek ahead of Australian Open

“After being injured I was not expecting to win many matches, but time off helped me physically and mentally. I was a bit tired from years of tennis.”

Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko needed a set to get going but kicked up the intensity in a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Magdalena Frech.

The 17th-ranked Latvian, who won Roland Garros in 2017, will meet Madison Keys in the last 16 at the warm-up tournament leading into the first major of the year.

American Keys crushed Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, ranked four places above her at 16 in the world, 6-2, 6-1.

Ostapenko struggled in a scratchy opening set marred by more than 20 unforced errors against Poland’s Frech.

“After the first set I just fought for every point,” the 27-year-old said. “I found my game and got better and better.”

Keys, who married her coach Bjorn Fratangelo in November, broke four times in her rout of Haddad Maia.

“I didn’t do much wrong – and that doesn’t happen very often,” she said.

Greek lucky loser Maria Sakkari, who missed the latter part of 2024 with a shoulder injury, will next line up against top seed Jessica Pegula after defeating Czech Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3.

“I’m coming back and have not had a lot of matches,” the former number three said.

“Every match I play I feel better and my game is improving day by day.”

Australian Open Ons Jabeur

Comments

200 characters

Jabeur beats Collins to step up comeback ahead of Melbourne

UAE rolls over $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional investment: PM

Late buying helps KSE-100 Index minimise losses

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

Pakistan offers condolences over deadly earthquake in China

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

Oil prices rise as concerns grow over supply disruptions

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories