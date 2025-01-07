AIRLINK 205.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-2.59%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.4%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.88%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
FFL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.25%)
FLYNG 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.82%)
HUBC 128.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.82%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.47%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
OGDC 206.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.06 (-3.31%)
PACE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-7.11%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-5.71%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.69%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.07%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 180.94 Decreased By ▼ -8.66 (-4.57%)
PRL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.03%)
PTC 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
SEARL 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.02%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SSGC 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-9.63%)
SYM 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.46%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.19%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.48%)
TRG 65.49 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.58%)
WAVESAPP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.5%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.85%)
BR100 11,817 Decreased By -373.8 (-3.07%)
BR30 35,355 Decreased By -1227.7 (-3.36%)
KSE100 113,686 Decreased By -2569.5 (-2.21%)
KSE30 35,672 Decreased By -931.3 (-2.54%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Orthodox patriarch, marking Christmas, says West trying to smother Russia

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 11:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The patriarch of Russia’s Orthodox Church, celebrating Christmas alongside Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday that the Western world despised Russia and its “alternative path of civilised development”.

Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, according to the Julian calendar Patriarch Kirill, an enthusiastic backer of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, blessed icons and crosses that were to be engraved with the president’s initials and sent to servicemen in the 34-month-old war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Russia presents a challenge to powerful countries not because of its nuclear capabilities or strength, Kirill said, according to the news agencies.

“They hate us because we are offering a different, alternative path of civilised development,” he said at Christ the Saviour cathedral, which was rebuilt on the site of a swimming pool in the 1990s after Soviet dictator Josef Stalin levelled it in the 1930s.

The West was in moral collapse, he said, but Russia showed the world how to blend science, culture, education and faith.

Putin orders Russian govt and top bank to develop AI cooperation with China

“Physically, they cannot really smother us, though they try through different types of slander and the creation of blocs of some sort intended to weaken Russia,” he said.

“Nothing will work because God is with us.”

Putin has looked to the church for support in Ukraine and denounced what he sees as a decline in Western morals, including the movement to protect gay and transgender rights.

In his Christmas message, the Russian president praised the church for “strengthening the institution of the family, the upbringing of young people and the affirmation of moral ideals”.

Before the cathedral ritual, Putin attended the church of St. George the Victorious with veterans of the Ukraine conflict, at Moscow’s Poklonnaya Hill war memorial complex.

Ukraine, which has had its own independent church since 2018, has moved its Christmas celebration to Dec. 25, though a minority has maintained allegiance to a church with historic links to Moscow.

Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov Christmas RUssia Ukraine war Orthodox patriarch Russia's Orthodox Church

Comments

200 characters

Russia’s Orthodox patriarch, marking Christmas, says West trying to smother Russia

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Oil prices extend losses, firmer dollar and supply outlook weigh

Powerful Tibet earthquake, near Nepal, kills at least 53

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

Read more stories