AIRLINK 205.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-2.38%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.88%)
FCCL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-6.08%)
FLYNG 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.86%)
HUBC 128.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.42%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.33%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.94%)
OGDC 207.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-2.98%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.44%)
PAEL 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-6.6%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.07%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 181.40 Decreased By ▼ -8.20 (-4.32%)
PRL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.12%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.88%)
SEARL 100.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-9.26%)
SYM 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.12%)
TELE 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.98%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TRG 64.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.5%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.03%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.13%)
BR100 11,772 Decreased By -419.3 (-3.44%)
BR30 35,116 Decreased By -1466.4 (-4.01%)
KSE100 113,737 Decreased By -2518.5 (-2.17%)
KSE30 35,682 Decreased By -921.7 (-2.52%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Antony Blinken visits Japan as Nippon Steel decision weighs on relations

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 11:42am
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at Ishiba’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan January 7, 2025. Photo: Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at Ishiba’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan January 7, 2025. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON/TOKYO: US President Joe Biden’s decision to block Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion bid for US Steel cast a shadow over Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Japan on Tuesday for farewell meetings with Washington’s most important ally in Asia.

The rejection, announced on Friday, has jolted US efforts to boost ties with Asian allies just as South Korea’s political crisis potentially complicates a revived relationship between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

The trilateral alliance is a key plank in the countries’ efforts to counter China’s military buildup.

Investment into the US could also be chilled, but analysts say any damage to the wider US-Japan relationship will likely be limited given shared security concerns about China. On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba described Biden’s decision to block the sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel as “perplexing”.

Accompanied by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Blinken met Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo and will hold talks later in the day with Ishiba and other senior Japanese officials Numerous trips to Japan over the last four years “is evidence not just of the importance, but of the centrality the United States attaches to our partnership.

President Biden asked me to come on this last trip to underscore that,“ Blinken told Iwaya. “We have, between our two countries, a partnership that started out focusing on bilateral issues, that worked on regional issues and that now is genuinely global,” he added.

Ahead of his trip, the State Department said that Blinken wanted to build on the momentum of US-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation.

Nippon Steel shares down after US government blocks U.S. Steel purchase

In Seoul on Monday, Blinken reaffirmed confidence in South Korea’s handling of its political turmoil as investigators there sought an extension of a warrant to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Allies of US President-elect Donald Trump have also reassured Seoul and Tokyo that he will support continuing to improve ties and advance military, economic and diplomatic cooperation to counter China and North Korea, Reuters reported ahead of Trump’s Nov. 5 re-election.

Tension, limited damage from Nippon Steel decision

Nippon Steel and US Steel filed a lawsuit on Monday charging that Biden violated the US Constitution by blocking their $14.9 billion merger through what they termed a sham national security review.

They called for the US federal court to overturn the decision.

Nicholas Szechenyi, a Japan expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Biden’s decision would make Blinken’s Tokyo visit “awkward.”

However, “Japan won’t let the Nippon Steel decision poison the US-Japan relationship; it’s too important for Japan’s national security,” he said.

A Japanese diplomat told Reuters Biden’s decision could chill foreign direct investment, but hoped close US-Japan relations would continue, with a strong emphasis on re-establishing the strong ties with Trump seen during his previous administration, and taking advantage of the increasingly hawkish mood in Washington on China.

Business lobbies in both Japan and the US pushed hard for the merger, backing their arguments with warnings about the effect on the vital US-Japan relationship.

But the merger faced opposition from both Biden and Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20 and was assiduously courted by Japan in the run up to his re-election.

Trump reiterated after his re-election that he was “totally against” the merger and vowed to block it as president and support US Steel with tax breaks and tariffs.

A former senior official in Trump’s first administration told Reuters he believed Trump would have taken the same approach as Biden.

Marc Busch, a fellow at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, forecast “significant fallout” for US efforts to work with allies to create resilient supply chains in the face of Chinese dominance or competition in key areas.

“Japan and other allies will have doubts about investing in or aligning with politically sensitive US supply chains. China must be chuckling to itself that it could never have hoped for a better outcome.”

south korea Japan U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Yoon Suk yeol White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Nippon Steel Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya

Comments

200 characters

Antony Blinken visits Japan as Nippon Steel decision weighs on relations

Human traffickers: Confiscate all their assets, PM orders FIA

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Oil prices extend losses, firmer dollar and supply outlook weigh

Powerful Tibet earthquake, near Nepal, kills at least 53

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

Read more stories