AIRLINK 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.16%)
FCCL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FLYNG 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.19%)
HUBC 133.65 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.72%)
HUMNL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.58%)
OGDC 213.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.21%)
PRL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.94%)
SYM 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
TPLP 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
BR100 12,095 Decreased By -95.7 (-0.78%)
BR30 36,360 Decreased By -222.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 116,494 Increased By 239.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 36,650 Increased By 46.7 (0.13%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Meta elects UFC CEO Dana White, two others to board

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 08:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Meta Platforms, said on Monday it had elected three new directors to its board, including Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and close friend of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Facebook-parent also elected Charlie Songhurst, an investor and former Microsoft, executive, as well as John Elkann, CEO of Exor, a holding company controlled by Italy’s Agnelli family with interests in European businesses such as Ferrari and Christian Louboutin.

“Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Trump has had a long relationship with White, who had spoken in support of his candidacy at the Republican National Convention in July, and previously at the 2016 and 2020 conventions.

Zuckerberg, likewise, has developed a relationship with White in recent years as a mixed martial arts enthusiast and recreational fighter.

In one of their early public exchanges, Zuckerberg thanked White in an Instagram post in 2022 for inviting him to attend a UFC fight, while the UFC posted a photo online of the two embracing in front of the “Octagon” cage where fights take place.

Elkann is also the executive chairman of Stellantis NV and Ferrari, and chair of the nonprofit Agnelli Foundation, which focuses on education.

Songhurst has been serving on a four-member AI advisory group Meta convened in May to offer guidance on “strategic opportunities” in relation to the company’s roadmap.

Ireland fines Meta 251mn euros over Facebook hacks

Zuckerberg has been positioning Meta for a potential second Trump presidency, expressing regret over previous content decisions that were unpopular with conservatives and praising Trump’s response to an assassination attempt.

Last week, the company elevated prominent Republican policy executive Joel Kaplan to the position of global affairs head.

Meta also donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund, in a departure from its past practice.

facebook Microsoft Meta Dana White Zuckerberg Ultimate Fighting Championship

Comments

200 characters

Meta elects UFC CEO Dana White, two others to board

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Read more stories