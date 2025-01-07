PITB begins process for e-auction of vehicle numbers

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun the registration process for the January e-auction of attractive vehicle numbers.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun the registration process for the January e-auction of attractive vehicle numbers.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 6
|
278.68
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 6
|
278.48
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 6
|
157.66
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 6
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 6
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Jan 6
|
1.03
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 3
|
5,942.47
|
Nasdaq / Jan 3
|
19,621.68
|
Dow Jones / Jan 3
|
42,732.13
|
India Sensex / Jan 6
|
78,130.84
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 6
|
39,307.05
|
Hang Seng / Jan 6
|
19,688.29
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 6
|
8,215.60
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 6
|
19,991.90
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 6
|
73.66
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 6
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 6
|
235,768
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 6
|
2,627.79
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 6
|
67.88
|
Petrol/Litre / Jan 7
|
252.66
|Stock
|Price
|
Goodluck Ind. / Jan 6
Good Luck Industries Ltd.(GIL)
|
1,283.35
▲ 85.86 (7.17%)
|
Pak Elektron (Pref) / Jan 6
Pak Elektron Limited (Preference)(PELPS)
|
12.44
▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
8.64
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
739.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
86.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
137.75
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,282.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Javedan Corp.(Pref) / Jan 6
Javedan Corp.(Pref)(JVDCPS)
|
19
▼ -1.00 (-5.00%)
|
Dawood Lawrencepur / Jan 6
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited(DLL)
|
250.10
▼ -4.84 (-1.90%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
8.64
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
739.99
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
86.99
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
137.75
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,282.05
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
73,230,816
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
57,326,691
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Jan 6
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
54,376,196
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jan 6
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
48,486,153
▲ 0.00
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Jan 6
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
47,351,133
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
47,018,900
▲ 0.00
|
Bank Makramah / Jan 6
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
34,268,257
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Jan 6
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
32,625,743
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Jan 6
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
26,761,290
▲ 0.00
Comments