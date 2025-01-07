AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-01-07

Voting for HBL-PSL ‘Fans’ Choice Awards’ starts

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Jan, 2025 06:37am

LAHORE: The voting process for the much-awaited ‘HBL-PSL Fans’ Choice Awards’ has started on Monday with the voting for the Best batter took place on the official YouTube channel of the HBL-PSL.

With the HBL-PSL set to welcome its landmark 10th edition later this year from April 8, the Fans’ Choice Awards mark the celebration of some of the star players who have entertained the fans and contributed towards the popularity of the tournament worldwide.

The nominees for the best batter of the HBL PSL include the top-three leading run-getters across the nine seasons - Babar Azam (3504), Fakhar Zaman (2525) and Mohammad Rizwan (2403).

The voting for the six categories will take place on the official YouTube channel of the HBL PSL till Friday, 10th January and the winners of the Fans’ Choice Awards will be announced on Saturday, 11th January at the Players’ Draft ceremony.

A total of six lucky fans, who cast their votes on the HBL PSL YouTube channel between January 5-10, will also become eligible to win 2025 edition tickets through a lucky draw.

The other five categories are: best bowler, best all-rounder, MVPs of the HBL PSL; best individual performance – Batting and Bowling and HBL PSL Icon Award.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB PSL Pakistan Super League HBL PSL HBL PSL 10 HBL PSL Fans Choice Awards

Comments

200 characters

Voting for HBL-PSL ‘Fans’ Choice Awards’ starts

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories