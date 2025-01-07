Voting for HBL-PSL ‘Fans’ Choice Awards’ starts

LAHORE: The voting process for the much-awaited ‘HBL-PSL Fans’ Choice Awards’ has started on Monday with the voting for the Best batter took place on the official YouTube channel of the HBL-PSL.

With the HBL-PSL set to welcome its landmark 10th edition later this year from April 8, the Fans’ Choice Awards mark the celebration of some of the star players who have entertained the fans and contributed towards the popularity of the tournament worldwide.

The nominees for the best batter of the HBL PSL include the top-three leading run-getters across the nine seasons - Babar Azam (3504), Fakhar Zaman (2525) and Mohammad Rizwan (2403).

The voting for the six categories will take place on the official YouTube channel of the HBL PSL till Friday, 10th January and the winners of the Fans’ Choice Awards will be announced on Saturday, 11th January at the Players’ Draft ceremony.

A total of six lucky fans, who cast their votes on the HBL PSL YouTube channel between January 5-10, will also become eligible to win 2025 edition tickets through a lucky draw.

The other five categories are: best bowler, best all-rounder, MVPs of the HBL PSL; best individual performance – Batting and Bowling and HBL PSL Icon Award.

