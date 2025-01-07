AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 07, 2025

CM announces package for students: ‘Chinese company may establish e-bike manufacturing unit in Punjab’

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 06:37am

LAHORE: Announcing a package for students aiming to empower the youth through education and technology, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced 50,000 scholarships, 100,000 free electric bikes and provision of interest-free loans to the students.

While addressing a scholarship distribution ceremony at Bahauddin Zakaria University, the CM underscored the provincial government’s commitment to merit-based initiatives. “All scholarships will be awarded purely on merit, without any political distinctions,” she said, emphasizing that education is the cornerstone of progress.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated the scholarship recipients, their parents and teachers, acknowledging the struggles families endure to educate their children. “I am here not only as a Chief Minister but also as a mother to all of you,” she remarked.

The Punjab Chief Minister also announced that scholarships would be expanded next year to cover 50,000 students, with future plans to offer international scholarships. For those admitted to private or public institutions, the CM pledged to cover full tuition fees.

Maryam Nawaz also announced an interest-free loan scheme, offering up to Rs30 million to students for startups and businesses. “This initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship among the youth, enabling them to secure their futures,” she said.

Highlighting environmental concerns, the CM stated that 30,000 electric bikes had already been distributed with plans to provide 100,000 free bikes next year. “This initiative not only benefits students but also aligns with efforts to reduce air pollution,” she added, revealing that discussions are underway with a Chinese company to establish an e-bike manufacturing unit in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz called for greater emphasis on education in artificial intelligence, robotics and science and technology. “Our aim is to equip students with the tools needed for a secure future in a rapidly changing world,” she said.

She praised the Higher Education Commission and Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar for their support in advancing educational initiatives.

Maryam also warned the students against those advocating unrest. “Do not become anyone’s fuel or fall for calls to set the country on fire, close roads, or throw petrol bombs,” she said. She emphasized the importance of working for the country’s betterment within democratic and civil boundaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education Maryam Nawaz Students CM Punjab youth scholarships interest free loans free electric bikes

