AIRLINK 206.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-2.26%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.43%)
FCCL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.98%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.4%)
HUBC 133.06 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.27%)
HUMNL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
OGDC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.73%)
PACE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2%)
PIAHCLA 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 188.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.84%)
PRL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.62%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
SEARL 103.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.17%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-4.96%)
SYM 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.15%)
TELE 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.42%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.57%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,092 Decreased By -98.7 (-0.81%)
BR30 36,256 Decreased By -326.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 116,105 Decreased By -150.4 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,530 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.2%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

Wapda chief orders early completion of Mohmand Dam

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 08:21am

LAHORE: Wapda Chairman Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) has directed project management for early completion of Mohmand Dam project.

He visited Mohmand Dam, a multipurpose project being constructed across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reviewed the ongoing construction activities carried out at the key sites of the project.

During his visit, the Chairman Wapda was briefed about the construction in progress at different sites of Mohmand Dam Project that include diversion tunnels outlet works and downstream coffer dam, powerhouse excavation and Shaft Access Tunnel, Spillway Concrete Works, Main Dam, Pit and Plinth Excavation/Concrete Works, Downstream Coffer Dam and Diversion Tunnels Inlet Structure, Power Intake on-going works.

He was accompanied by the General Manager/Project Director Mohmand Dam Project with his team and representatives of the consultants and contractors during his visit.

The Chairman also presided over a progress review meeting to meet the timelines in accordance with schedule for completion of the project at the project office with WAPDA team, the consultants and the contractors.

The matters related to construction in progress on Upstream and Downstream Coffer Dams, Dam Plinth, Foot Print and Pit Excavation Powerhouse, Power Intake/Tunnel Quarry Development and Large Scale Triaxial Results and Spillway Concreting were discussed in detail to achieve the target of timely completion scheduled in 2026-27.

It is important to note that WAPDA is constructing Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam (CFRD) in the world and first highest CFRD in Pakistan.

Mohmand Dam will store water for agriculture, control floods, supply water to Peshawar for urban use and generate green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity. On completion, Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land.

The project has an installed power capacity of 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity. It will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose. Annual benefits of the project are estimated at Rs. 51.6 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wapda MOHMAND DAM dam Wapda chief Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd)

Comments

200 characters

Wapda chief orders early completion of Mohmand Dam

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Read more stories