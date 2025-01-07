AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

NA panel reviews PSQCA's performance

Published 07 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood.

The meeting’s agenda included a comprehensive briefing by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), which reviewed the authority’s performance over the past three years.

The presentation highlighted the PSQCA’s achievements, challenges in achieving its objectives — particularly in technology, innovation, and industrial collaboration—and provided an overview of its operational setup, resource allocation, and structural challenges.

The Standing Committee on Science and Technology stressed upon the appointment of a permanent director general (DG) of PSQCA. The committee also drew attention to that permanent leadership is critical for the efficient functioning of the authority. The committee emphasised the need to address this issue promptly.

Furthermore, the committee expressed dissatisfaction on, no permanent heads in other key institutions under the Ministry of Science and Technology. It urged the ministry to expedite the appointment process, emphasising that improved governance and institutional performance rely on having permanent leadership in place.

