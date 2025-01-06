AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses gain ahead of US economic data

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 06:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday as investors looked to minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting and payrolls data due later in the week for clues on the central bank’s interest rate path.

Analysts expect U.S. December payrolls to have risen by 150,000, with unemployment holding at 4.2%. The data will be released on Friday.

Minutes of the Fed’s December meeting due on Wednesday will show whether its “dot plot” rate targets have shifted, while at least seven top policymakers speak this week including influential Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

Fed decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy as most of its currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.3%, with the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank climbing 1.1% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.3% higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - steadied at their highest since mid-October as colder weather spurred buying while further support came from expectations of tighter sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil exports.

Most Gulf markets in red; Saudi gains

Separately, Saudi Arabia is tapping global debt markets with a planned three-part bond sale on Monday, fixed income news service IFR reported, with proceeds expected to help cover its budget deficit and pay down debt.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.3%, ending at its highest in over 10 years, buoyed by a 4.9% surge in top lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 1.1% higher.

The United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector expanded at its fastest pace in nine months in December, driven by strong demand and increased business activity, a survey showed on Monday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.8%, ending a three-day winning streak, hit by a 4.1% slide in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company.

--------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.3% to 12,105
 Abu Dhabi       up 1.1% to 9,428
 Dubai           leapt 1.3% to 5,191
 QATAR           added 0.1% to 10,486
 EGYPT           fell 0.8% to 29,930
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.1% to 1,979
 OMAN            up 0.2% at 4,580
 KUWAIT          added 0.1% to 7,897
--------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses gain ahead of US economic data

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

PPL’s subsidiary receives $6mn settlement from Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group partners with Dubai-based Aleph Holdings, eyes $5mn revenue

Bangladesh issues second arrest warrant for exiled Hasina

Australia debacle exposes India’s Bumrah dependency

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

H1 textile exports grow 10pc YoY

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

Read more stories