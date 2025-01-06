AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Bangladesh issues second arrest warrant for exiled Hasina

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2025 03:41pm
Photos: AFP
Photos: AFP

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi court has issued a second arrest warrant for exiled former leader Sheikh Hasina, this time for her alleged role in enforced disappearances, the chief prosecutor said on Monday.

Dhaka has already issued an arrest warrant on charges of crimes against humanity for 77-year-old Hasina, who fled to old ally India in August after she was toppled by a student-led revolution.

Her 15-year tenure saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

After 15 years in power, Sheikh Hasina falls as Bangladesh look to start new chapter

Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the domestic International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), said the second warrant relates to enforced disappearances during her rule.

More than 500 people were allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi security personnel, with some detained in secret facilities for years.

Victims have begun coming forward since Hasina’s ouster with harrowing accounts of their ordeals.

“The court issued a warrant against Sheikh Hasina and 11 others, including her military adviser, military personnel, and other law enforcement officials,” Islam told reporters.

Bangladesh asked India in December to send Hasina back to face trial, a demand to which Delhi declined to respond.

Islam said the court wanted to go ahead with the trial.

“We want to ensure the trial concludes as soon as possible, but that doesn’t mean we will break the law or impose a verdict without due process,” he told reporters.

Dozens of Hasina’s allies have been taken into custody since her government collapsed, accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that led to her ouster.

