TOKYO: Mazda Motor said on Monday that it will build a new module pack plant for automotive cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells in Iwakuni City in southwest Japan.

Japan’s service activity expands on solid demand, PMI shows

The new plant, to be built in Yamaguchi Prefecture, will produce modules and packs of automotive cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells procured from Panasonic Energy, the automaker said in a statement.