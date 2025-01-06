AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall to three-month low as trade, growth concerns persist

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 12:42pm

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks extended losses to fresh three-month lows on Monday, despite regulators’ meetings with foreign investors, as concerns over economic recovery and geopolitical tensions weighed on market sentiment.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

  • At the midday trading break, the blue-chip CSI 300 was off 0.04% to its lowest level since Sept. 27, extending a 5.2% drop last week. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.15% to 3,206.75 points.

  • The consumer staples sector lost 1.26% and the real estate index dropped 0.63%, leading declines onshore.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 0.27% to 19,706.66.

  • Sentiment towards Chinese assets remained fragile into the new year, with investors concerned about the country’s economic recovery, the roll out of domestic policy support and escalating geopolitical tensions upon Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

  • China’s services activity expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in December but orders from abroad declined, reflecting growing trade risks to the economy, a private sector survey showed.

  • Global trades, supply chains, capital flows and economic growth in 2025 are all facing uncertainties from geopolitical dynamics and may undermine investors’ confidence, Bank of America strategists, including Winnie Wu, said in a client note.

  • “We advise investors to stay vigilant, (and) start defensive in early 2025,” they added.

  • To stabilize volatility, Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges met with foreign institutions over the weekend, with both bourses pledging to continue opening up China’s capital markets.

  • The yuan continued its downtrend, with the spot yuan weakening to a fresh 16-month low against the US dollar despite the strong fixing.

Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks fall to three-month low as trade, growth concerns persist

H1 textile exports grow 10pc YoY

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group partners with UAE’s Aleph Holdings, eyes $5mn revenue

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

Read more stories