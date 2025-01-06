China stocks fall to three-month low as trade, growth concerns persist

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks extended losses to fresh three-month lows on Monday, despite regulators’ meetings with foreign investors, as concerns over economic recovery and geopolitical tensions weighed on market sentiment.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

At the midday trading break, the blue-chip CSI 300 was off 0.04% to its lowest level since Sept. 27, extending a 5.2% drop last week. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.15% to 3,206.75 points.

The consumer staples sector lost 1.26% and the real estate index dropped 0.63%, leading declines onshore.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 0.27% to 19,706.66.

Sentiment towards Chinese assets remained fragile into the new year, with investors concerned about the country’s economic recovery, the roll out of domestic policy support and escalating geopolitical tensions upon Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

China’s services activity expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in December but orders from abroad declined, reflecting growing trade risks to the economy, a private sector survey showed.

Global trades, supply chains, capital flows and economic growth in 2025 are all facing uncertainties from geopolitical dynamics and may undermine investors’ confidence, Bank of America strategists, including Winnie Wu, said in a client note.

“We advise investors to stay vigilant, (and) start defensive in early 2025,” they added.

To stabilize volatility, Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges met with foreign institutions over the weekend, with both bourses pledging to continue opening up China’s capital markets.