AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man City’s Grealish must fight for spot, says Guardiola

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 12:29pm

Jack Grealish must fight for his place in Manchester City’s starting line-up and rediscover the level he showcased during the club’s treble-winning season, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The 29-year-old made 50 appearances in City’s 2022-23 campaign, scoring five goals and registering 11 assists to help his side win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

However, the England international has failed to impress this season and was dropped to the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 league win over West Ham United, with Brazilian Savinho starting instead.

“Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack, and that’s why I played Savinho,” Guardiola told reporters. “Do I want the Jack that won the treble? Yeah, I want it, but I try to be honest with myself for that. They have to fight. You can say it’s unfair.

Guardiola won’t quit troubled Man City

“If you think that, then it’s fine, but you have to prove (to me), ‘Okay, I’m going to fight with Savinho, to deserve to play in that position’, every single day, every single week and every single month.” Grealish, who also spent a spell on the sidelines this season due to injury, has made just six starts for City in the league.

“Two weeks ago, he was injured and he needs rhythm, and to play, but players need training,” Guardiola said. “I don’t have any doubt about the quality of Jack or any of these players. They would not be here (otherwise).

“I know that he can do it because I saw him. I saw his level and I want that, every single training session and every single game.”

City next host fourth-tier side Salford City in the FA Cup on Jan. 11.

Pep Guardiola Manchester City Jack Grealish

Comments

200 characters

Man City’s Grealish must fight for spot, says Guardiola

H1 textile exports grow 10pc YoY

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group partners with UAE’s Aleph Holdings, eyes $5mn revenue

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

Read more stories