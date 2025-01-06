Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth quickens to 7.09%

HANOI: Vietnam’s gross domestic product grew 7.09% last year, greater than the 5.05% expansion in 2023, driven by strong exports and robust foreign investment inflows, government data showed on Monday.

Vietnam’s GDP grew 7.55% in the fourth quarter, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub, has benefited from a recovery in global consumption despite being badly affected by Asia’s strongest typhoon last year.

Exports in 2024 grew 14.3% from a year earlier to $405.53 billion, led by shipments of electronics, smartphones, garments and farm produce, the GSO said in its report.

Imports grew 16.7% to $380.76 billion in 2024, resulting in a trade surplus of $24.77 billion, according to the GSO.

The strong rebound in growth in 2024 was also helped by the government increasing coal imports for power generation to avoid a repeat of previous years’ electricity shortages.

Coal imports in 2024 rose 24.8% from a year earlier to 63.8 million metric tons, while electricity output in the year rose 9.6% to 293.3 billion kilowatt hours.

Average consumer prices in 2024 were up 3.63% while industrial production output rose 8.4%, the GSO said.

Vietnam has set an official GDP growth target of 6.5% to 7.0% for this year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last month said Vietnam would aim for growth of 8.0%.