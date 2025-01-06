AIRLINK 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.22%)
BOP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
FCCL 34.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
MLCF 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
OGDC 221.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.1%)
PACE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.26%)
PRL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.58%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 107.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SYM 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,141 Decreased By -255.2 (-2.06%)
BR30 36,238 Decreased By -1109.3 (-2.97%)
KSE100 115,970 Decreased By -1617.2 (-1.38%)
KSE30 36,485 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.57%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Golden Globes honor Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan in film awards

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 11:18am
US actress Demi Moore arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. Photo: AFP
US actress Demi Moore arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. Photo: AFP

BEVERLY HILLS: Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan landed Golden Globe awards on Sunday as actors competed in the first of this year’s Hollywood red-carpet celebrations leading to the Oscars.

Moore won best female actor in a musical or comedy film for her leading role in

“The Substance,” the story of a fading actress seeking a fountain of youth. “I’m just in shock right now,” Moore said as she held her trophy on stage.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, over 45 years. This is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor.”

A few years ago, Moore said, she thought her career might be over. When she read the script for “The Substance,” “the universe told me you are not done,” she said. Stan was named best male actor in a film musical or comedy for “A Different Man,” a movie about a man with facial disfigurement.

“Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now,” Stan said.

“We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves to it and our children.”

Zoe Saldana appeared overwhelmed when she was named best supporting film actress for playing a lawyer who helps a Mexican drug lord start a new life and transition to a woman in musical thriller “Emilia Perez.”

“My heart is full of gratitude to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film,” Saldana said on stage as she wept through her speech and thanked her co-stars and director.

Kieran Culkin was named best supporting film actor for “A Real Pain,” a dramedy about cousins who travel to Poland to explore their family’s roots.

At the start of the show, first-time host Nikki Glaser welcomed the celebrity crowd to “Ozempic’s biggest night” and teased Timothee Chalamet, Harrison Ford, Selena Gomez and other power players in the audience.

“You could do anything, except tell the country who to vote for,” Glaser said, referring to widespread Hollywood support for the losing candidate in the recent US presidential election.

Hollywood A-listers set to shine at Golden Globes

On the red carpet ahead of the show, celebrities shined in black, gold and silver gowns with an occasional red or periwinkle in the mix.

“Wicked” star Ariana Grande wore a yellow Givenchy gown with a beaded bodice that she said was a tribute to the yellow brick road leading to Oz in the movie musical.

“It’s so exciting to be here because I’m such a fan of every single person I bump into,” Grande said of the star-studded crowd in Beverly Hills.

Winning a Globe can shine a spotlight on movies and performances in the run-up to the Academy Awards in March.

So far, awards pundits say, there is no clear favorite for the coveted best picture prize at the Oscars.

Globe honorees were chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Academy Awards.

The Globes voting body has been expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after being criticized for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

Academy Awards Oscars Golden Globes Golden Globe Awards Beverly Hills Hollywood red carpet

Comments

200 characters

Golden Globes honor Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan in film awards

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Read more stories