Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) for its light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $1.35 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for January, the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Sunday.

The January price is down $0.80 from the previous month.

The table below shows Iranian crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.

All prices are in US dollars.