CM Punjab pays rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs

LAHORE: Right to Self-Determination Day is a day to salute the struggle for freedom of the oppressed Kashmiris, said Chief Minister Punjab in her message on Kashmir’s Right to Self-Determination Day.

The CM said “Pakistan will continue to fully support the right of Kashmiris to self-determination.” She said, “The government of Pakistan is highlighting the Kashmir cause at all relevant forums.”

Chief Minister said, “The United Nations recognized the right of Kashmiris to self-determination on January 5, 1949. International community should play its role in providing legitimate rights to the Kashmiri people.”

Chief Minister said, “Kashmiri brothers and sisters have been facing Indian atrocities and barbarity for decades. We pay rich tribute to Kashmiri martyrs on Right to Self-Determination Day.”

