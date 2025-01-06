More than 4000 runners participate in Karachi Marathon

KARACHI: The Karachi Marathon 2025, a certified annual marathon event in Pakistan, successfully concluded with an impressive turnout of over 4,000 participants from diverse global backgrounds.

This year’s event witnessed a notable surge in international participation, with athletes hailing from countries such as Poland, Germany, Japan, and many others. The marathon’s certification by the World Rankings Competition ensured a world-class experience for all participants.

Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan said “We are delighted with the overwhelming success of the Karachi Marathon 2025”. He said that the event has emerged as a testament to Karachi’s unwavering resilience and warm hospitality. He also extends sincerest gratitude to participants, sponsors, and partners for their invaluable support.

The Karachi Marathon 2025 featured an array of categories, including the full marathon and half marathon. Winners of full marathon included Israr Muhammad with the first position and Muhammad Riaz with the second position. Among female, Enub Khan and Zeba Shah Abbasi secured first and second position. Winners won Rs500,000 and Rs250,000 respectively.

In the half marathon category, Muhammad Akhtar won the race and Qasim Bajwa was runner-up. Among female, Mumtaz Naimat won the race and Dua Nazaka secured the second position. They were awarded Rs50,000 and Rs40,000 prize money, respectively.

