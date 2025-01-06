AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-06

KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

Recorder Report Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 06:26am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzammil Aslam, has said that the province has made significant progress in utilizing its annual development funds.

He said that 55.72% of the funds allocated for the first six months of the fiscal year 2024-25 have been utilized.

Aslam revealed that a total of Rs. 190,000 million was allocated for the first six months, out of which Rs. 79,584 million has been released. He added that Rs. 44.352 billion has been utilized, which is 55.72% of the total funds allocated.

PDWP approves major uplift projects in various sectors

The advisor also provided a breakdown of the funds allocated and spent for different regions. He said that for the ADP settled districts, Rs. 120,000 million were allocated, out of which Rs. 60.948 million have been released and Rs. 33.467 million have been utilized, which is 55% of the total funds.

Similarly, for the ADP Merged districts, Rs. 30,000 million were allocated, out of which Rs. 8.719 million have been released and Rs. 5.115 million have been spent, which is 59% of the total funds.

Aslam also announced that for the AIP, Rs. 40,000 million were allocated, out of which Rs. 9.916 million have been released and Rs. 5.769 million has been spent, which is 58% of the total funds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ADP uplift projects KP govt Muzammil Aslam development funds KP CM Advisor on Finance

Comments

200 characters

KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

190m pounds case: AC again defers verdict against IK, Bushra

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Uraan Pakistan to lead country towards progress: Ahsan

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories