KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzammil Aslam, has said that the province has made significant progress in utilizing its annual development funds.

He said that 55.72% of the funds allocated for the first six months of the fiscal year 2024-25 have been utilized.

Aslam revealed that a total of Rs. 190,000 million was allocated for the first six months, out of which Rs. 79,584 million has been released. He added that Rs. 44.352 billion has been utilized, which is 55.72% of the total funds allocated.

The advisor also provided a breakdown of the funds allocated and spent for different regions. He said that for the ADP settled districts, Rs. 120,000 million were allocated, out of which Rs. 60.948 million have been released and Rs. 33.467 million have been utilized, which is 55% of the total funds.

Similarly, for the ADP Merged districts, Rs. 30,000 million were allocated, out of which Rs. 8.719 million have been released and Rs. 5.115 million have been spent, which is 59% of the total funds.

Aslam also announced that for the AIP, Rs. 40,000 million were allocated, out of which Rs. 9.916 million have been released and Rs. 5.769 million has been spent, which is 58% of the total funds.

