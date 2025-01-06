AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Markets

Sri Lanka shares snap 26-day winning streak

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday as losses in IT and real estate stocks overpowered gains in energy and utilities.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.8% at 16,049.4, its first drop after 26 straight sessions of gains.

Office Equipment PLC and Arpico Insurance PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 13.3%% and 8.6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 554.9 million shares from 541.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 11.49 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($39.15 million) from 12.86 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lanka shares

