AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Mufasa’ roars to top of North America box office

AFP Published January 5, 2025

LOS ANGELES: Disney’s animated drama “Mufasa: The Lion King” reigned over North America’s box office this weekend, surpassing “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” to start the new year with an estimated $23.8 million take, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The showing pushed “Mufasa” to a domestic total of $168.6 million over three weekends, propelling it into the top 15 of 2024 releases, Variety reported.

With an additional $307 million earned internationally, the Barry Jenkins-directed film appears on track to reach the half-billion-dollar mark.

Pre-Halloween ‘Terrifier’ lands atop North America box office

“Sonic,” the Paramount action comedy about a speedy blue hedgehog, slowed a bit as the year-end holiday season wound down in the United States and Canada, taking in $21.2 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

The videogame-based film has now compiled $187.5 million in domestic ticket sales and $148 million abroad, for a total of $333.5 million.

Focus Film’s vampire pic “Nosferatu” – the latest remake of the 1922 silent classic inspired by Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” – held tight in third place at $13.2 million.

Down one spot from last weekend was Disney blockbuster “Moana 2,” at $12.4 million.

With accumulated ticket sales of $425 million domestically and $535 million overseas, its $960 million total puts it on the verge of passing “Despicable Me 4” ($969 million) as the third top-grossing release of 2024 and brings it close to the $1 billion milestone.

In fifth place, also down one spot from last weekend, was Universal’s musical fantasy “Wicked.” This latest take on the magical world of Oz logged ticket sales of $10.2 million, even after becoming available for on-demand video viewing.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“A Complete Unknown” ($8.1 million)

“Babygirl” ($4.5 million)

“Gladiator II” ($2.7 million)

“Homestead” ($2.1 million)

“The Fire Inside” ($1.2 million)

North America box office Mufasa

Comments

200 characters

‘Mufasa’ roars to top of North America box office

Right to Self-Determination Day: President, PM affirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

Elon Musk says ‘waiting for approval from the government’ to launch Starlink in Pakistan

Uzbekistan plans to launch direct flight to Karachi: ambassador

Gaza rescuers say 23 killed in Israeli strikes

Syrian ministers urge lifting of US sanctions in first visit to Doha

Russia says Ukraine launches ‘counterattack’ in Kursk region

Indian forces clash with Maoist rebels, five dead

Captain Shan Masood leads Pakistan fight back in second Test

Antony Blinken wades into political crisis with stop in South Korea

Saim Ayub to travel to London for treatment: PCB

Read more stories