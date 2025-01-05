‘Mufasa’ roars to top of North America box office

LOS ANGELES: Disney’s animated drama “Mufasa: The Lion King” reigned over North America’s box office this weekend, surpassing “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” to start the new year with an estimated $23.8 million take, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The showing pushed “Mufasa” to a domestic total of $168.6 million over three weekends, propelling it into the top 15 of 2024 releases, Variety reported.

With an additional $307 million earned internationally, the Barry Jenkins-directed film appears on track to reach the half-billion-dollar mark.

“Sonic,” the Paramount action comedy about a speedy blue hedgehog, slowed a bit as the year-end holiday season wound down in the United States and Canada, taking in $21.2 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

The videogame-based film has now compiled $187.5 million in domestic ticket sales and $148 million abroad, for a total of $333.5 million.

Focus Film’s vampire pic “Nosferatu” – the latest remake of the 1922 silent classic inspired by Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” – held tight in third place at $13.2 million.

Down one spot from last weekend was Disney blockbuster “Moana 2,” at $12.4 million.

With accumulated ticket sales of $425 million domestically and $535 million overseas, its $960 million total puts it on the verge of passing “Despicable Me 4” ($969 million) as the third top-grossing release of 2024 and brings it close to the $1 billion milestone.

In fifth place, also down one spot from last weekend, was Universal’s musical fantasy “Wicked.” This latest take on the magical world of Oz logged ticket sales of $10.2 million, even after becoming available for on-demand video viewing.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“A Complete Unknown” ($8.1 million)

“Babygirl” ($4.5 million)

“Gladiator II” ($2.7 million)

“Homestead” ($2.1 million)

“The Fire Inside” ($1.2 million)