Sialkot win first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after 16 years

  • Successfully chased down a target of 173 runs on the last wicket
Syed Ahmed Raza Published January 5, 2025 Updated January 5, 2025 01:59pm

Sialkot held their nerves in tense moments to win the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25, defeating Peshawar by just one wicket at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 173 runs on a dicey surface, Sialkot got over the line with nine wickets down to claim their first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title since 2008.

Earlier on Day 3, Peshawar were dismissed 159 in their second innings of the final, thanks to Ali Raza’s seven-fer. He ended up taking 10 wickets in the game.

With a 13-run lead in the first innings, Peshawar set a target of 173 runs for the opposition.

Sialkot looked favourite before the start of the final innings. However, the Peshawar pace attack made full use of the conditions in the last hour of the day to bring their side back in the game.

By the end of Day 3, half of Sialkot’s side was back in the pavilion with 59 runs on the board, requiring another 114 runs to win with five wickets in hand.

Sialkot needed a captain’s knock from their skipper to survive and Imad Butt delivered just that.

In the morning session of Day 4 when the ball was moving quite a bit, Imad played a crucial knock of 65 runs to give his side an outside chance. However, he got out when his side required another 20 runs.

His partner, Shahzaib Bhatti, held one end and provided the finishing touch. He contributed a match-winning unbeaten 32 runs.

Peshawar’s right-arm fast Niaz Khan was the pick of the bowlers, clinching four wickets for 20 runs in eight overs, while Aamir Khan picked up three.

Tournament records

Sialkot’s rising star Azan Awais emerged as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 844 runs, including four centuries and two half-centuries.

On the bowling side, Peshawar’s Niaz Khan stood out as the highest wicket-taker with 39 wickets.

Sialkot’s 19-year-old wicketkeeper Afzal Manzoor showcased exceptional skills behind the stumps. He took 38 catches and one stumping.

The tournament’s best individual batting performance came from Ali Zaryab of Lahore Whites, who scored a remarkable 206 runs against Sialkot.

FATA’s Afaq Afridi delivered the best bowling figures, taking 8/57 in a match against Lahore Blues.

Match Summary

Peshawar 258 all out, 80.1 overs (Zubair Khan 47, Nabi Gul 44, Maaz Sadaqat 32, Mehran Ibrahim 31, Niaz Khan 31, Sajid Khan 23; Amad Butt 4-51, Ali Raza 3-62, Shoaib Akhtar Jr 2-60) and 159 all out, 59.5 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 57, Mehran Ibrahim 32; Ali Raza 7-48, Amad Butt 2-66)

Sialkot 245 all out, 85 overs (Mohsin Riaz 57, Mohammad Huraira 55, Shahzaib Bhatti 40, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti 26; Niaz Khan 5-61, Mohammad Amir Khan 3-38) and 59-5, 15 overs (Niaz Khan 4-20)

Ali Raza Quaid e Azam Trophy 2024 25 Sialkot vs Peshawar Niaz Khan Imad Butt

