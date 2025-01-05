Erling Haaland doubles up in Man City stroll as Spurs fume

LONDON: Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City pummelled West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday while in-form Newcastle inflicted another painful defeat on Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Tottenham.

Chelsea’s recent woes continued with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, meaning they have taken just two points from four games over the festive period.

Defending champions City beat Leicester last week for just their second win in 14 games but they have now won successive matches for the first time since October and Pep Guardiola will hope they have turned the corner.

The home side took the lead in the 10th minute when West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal deflected City winger Savinho’s cross past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

City tightened their grip three minutes before the break when Haaland headed home at the back post from Savinho’s deep cross.

The Norwegian claimed his second 10 minutes after the interval, dinking the ball over Areola after a fine pass from Savinho, to take his league haul to 16 goals, one behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Phil Foden made it 4-0 before Niclas Fuellkrug grabbed a consolation for Julen Lopetegui’s men, who suffered a 5-0 mauling by Premier League leaders Liverpool last week.

Despite their shocking run of results, sixth-placed City are just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

But Guardiola said his team were still not back in the groove.

“We have struggled with results recently but the last two victories are good and we did not lose for three,” he told the BBC.

“I would say a month and half (of poor form) compared with eight years is not bad.”

‘Angriest in career’

In the early kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Newcastle came from behind to clinch a fifth straight Premier League win and heap more misery on injury-hit Spurs.

The home side went ahead in the fourth minute through Dominic Solanke.

Newcastle levelled two minutes later when Antony Gordon arrowed an effort into the bottom corner but Postecoglou stood in disbelief on the touchline looking at referee Andrew Madley after Joelinton intercepted Lucas Bergvall’s pass with his hand in the build-up.

VAR deemed Joelinton’s arm to be in a natural position and the contact to be accidental, which provoked a furious reaction from Tottenham’s bench and they were up in arms midway through the first half when the already-booked Dan Burn avoided a second yellow card for handball by the centre circle.

In-form Alexander Isak scored what turned out to be the winner towards the end of the first period.

The 2-1 victory, watched by new England manager Thomas Tuchel, leaves Newcastle in fifth spot, which may yet prove enough to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

But Spurs have slumped to 12th in the table after five defeats in seven matches.

Postecoglou said he was proud of his players but was the “angriest I think I have ever been in my career”.

“I think it’s clear,” said the Australian. “Now whether people agree with me or not whether it wasn’t handball or it was accidental, I’m just not interested in any of that discussion.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea were breathing down Liverpool’s necks just two weeks ago but are now nine points behind the Reds, having played two games more.

The Italian, who has always insisted his team are not in the title race, made six changes for the match at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea took the lead when Jadon Sancho drove down the left and found Cole Palmer, who calmly finished in the corner.

The visitors enjoyed the bulk of possession but they could not capitalise and Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled in the 82nd minute.

Aston Villa beat relegation-threatened Leicester 2-1 at home, with goals from Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey.

Brentford recorded their first league win on the road, smashing bottom side Southampton 5-0, and Bournemouth beat Everton 1-0.

Second-placed Arsenal are in action at Brighton in the 1730 GMT kick-off while Liverpool host crisis-hit Manchester United on Sunday.