Sports

Hideki Matsuyama holds 1-shot edge on Collin Morikawa at The Sentry

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2025 10:44am

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama shot an 11-under-par 62 to maintain the lead through three rounds of The Sentry in what turned into a shootout with Collin Morikawa on Saturday.

Matsuyama, who was the second-round leader, couldn’t shake Morikawa, who also shot 62 in the PGA Tour season opener at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Matsuyama, at 27 under going into Sunday’s final round, and Morikawa were tied at the turn.

Matsuyama had birdies on four of the last five holes. Belgium’s Thomas Detry is in third at 22 under after his 65.

Hideki Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship

A 62 for South Korea’s Sunjae Im moved him into fourth at 21 under.

His round included an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. England’s Harry Hall (66) holds fifth place at 20 under. Max Greyserman made a big move by shooting 63 to move to 19 under for the tournament.

He played a bogey-free round and is tied for sixth place with Will Zalatoris (65) and first-round leader Tom Hoge (68).

