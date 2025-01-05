AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Jan-Nov 2024: 28.43m mobile handsets locally manufactured/ assembled

Tahir Amin Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: The local manufacturing/ assembling plants manufactured/ assembled 28.43 million mobile handsets during the first 11 months (January-November) of the calendar year 2024 compared to 1.49 million imported commercially.

Official data revealed that the locally manufactured/assembled 28.43 million mobile phone handsets included 11.42 million 2G and 17.01 million smartphones.

Besides, as per the PTA data, 65 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 35 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

Country producing up to 93pc of mobile phones: EDB

The country imported mobile phones worth $570.167 million in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, registering a negative growth of 7.52 percent when compared to $616.518 million during the same period of the last fiscal year 2023-24.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to $570.071 million during the fiscal year 2022-23. In rupee terms, the country imported mobile handsets worth Rs158.514 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year and registered negative growth of 10.60 percent when compared to Rs177.311 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports decreased by 14.32 percent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in November 2024 and stood at $149.375 million compared to imports of $74.332 million in October 2024, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, mobile phone imports witnessed growth of 1.93 percent when compared to $146.549 million in November 2023.

