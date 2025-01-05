AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan

SAFWCO distributes ‘Emergency Tool Kits’ to villagers

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards reducing disaster risks, SAFWCO distributed “Emergency Tool Kits” to villagers in the Sanghar district to enhance their ability to respond to emergencies such as floods, storms, earthquakes, and other accidents.

The initiative is part of the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Project, supported by Solidar Suisse and funded by AWO. SAFWCO established and trained Union Council Disaster Management Committees (UCDMCs) in three union councils Mansoora, Bhirro, and Nauabad—helping local communities to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to protect themselves during natural disasters and emergencies.

The distributed Tool Kits included essential equipment such as torches, motors for water pumping, generators, megaphones, pickaxes, spades, shovels, buckets, umbrellas, pressure jacks, and more.

A Tool Kit distribution ceremony was held at Ali Muhammad Khaskheli village in UC Mansoora, where a large number of men and women participated. The event was attended by Rashid Ahmed, Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department, Jam Nawaz Ali, and Ghulam Raza from Solidar Suisse, and Dr. Suleman G. Abro, founder and president of SAFWCO.

Speaking at the occasion, Suleman G. Abro highlighted the significant damage caused by natural disasters in underprivileged areas due to a lack of information and resources. “Natural disasters, including floods and rains, have set back the province by decades. With this disaster prevention equipment and training, these communities are better equipped to protect their lives and properties and to face challenging situations with resilience,” he said.

