Lahore’s air pollution level increases

LAHORE: Air pollution level on Saturday had been increased in the provincial capital once again.

The average air quality index (AQI) of the ‘City of Gardens’ reached 398, making Lahore the second most polluted city in the world.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the highest AQI was recorded in Cantt area at 796, followed by 621 around Mall Road and 528 in Johar Town.