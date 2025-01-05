97th birth anniversary of ZAB today

LARKANA: Workers of Pakistan Peoples Party and local leaders of Larkana will be celebrating the 97th birthday anniversary of their dynamic leader and Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) by cutting cakes in a number of Northern Sindh towns on Sunday.

At the ancestral graveyard of Bhutto family, the Qur’an Khawani recitation will be started from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Larkana District President PPP and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, District Council Chairman Aijaz Ahmed Laghari other party leaders and workers will pay tribute to their Shaheed’s by laying floral wreaths at shrine of ZA Bhutto.

On the occasion of the birthday of Quaid Awam, SZABIST Foundation and People’s Doctors Forum, PPP Taluka Ratodero and PPP District Larkana will be orginazed with the free eye camp for poor and needy patients.