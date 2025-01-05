AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Sports Print 2025-01-05

Pak Shaheens squad announced for warm-up match against West Indies

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 14-member Pakistan Shaheens squad to face the touring West Indies Test side in a three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad starting from Friday, 10th January.

Test batter Imam-ul-Haq is set to lead the Shaheens side while Musa Khan, who bagged 38 wickets in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches this season, has also been called up.

West Indies Test squad will arrive in Islamabad on Monday, 6th January while Pakistan Shaheens squad will assemble on the same day. Shaheens will begin their training at the Islamabad Club on 7th January while West Indies will undergo two training sessions on 8th and 9th January.

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies is set to begin from 17th January in Multan as both the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be played on the same venue.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Suleman, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, and Saad Khan

West Indies Test squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.

