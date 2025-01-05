AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Markets Print 2025-01-05

Trading activity improves slightly on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

LAHORE: The local market on Saturday remained tight and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund. 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,600 pet maund, 200 bales of Layyah and 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

