AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final, defending champ Dimitrov retires hurt

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2025 05:35pm

BRISBANE: World number one Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva to storm into the final of the Brisbane International on Saturday, as men’s defending champion Grigor Dimitrov retired with soreness.

Sabalenka broke Andreeva once in the first set and twice in the second to win 6-3, 6-2 in an ominous display just over a week before she launches her Australian Open defence.

Sabalenka, runner-up in Brisbane in 2024, has won the last two Australian Opens and the way she absorbed the pressure from Andreeva in the first set then turned the screws in the second showed why she is considered a strong chance to make it three in a row this year.

“I definitely think that I have improved a lot mentally, physically and skills as well,” the Belarusian said.

“I think every year I’m getting a little bit better.

Gauff, Swiatek to clash for United Cup as Czech player makes abrupt exit

“Mentally and physically I’m definitely stronger than I was last year.”

Sabalenka will now play Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova, who continued her fairytale week when she beat Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-3.

In the men’s draw, Dimitrov retired from his semi-final with a painful hip.

Unseeded Czech player Jiri Lehecka was leading 6-4, 4-4 when the Bulgarian left the court with the physiotherapist for a medical timeout.

Dimitrov, ranked 10 in the world, returned but played one point before retiring.

Lehecka will play either American Reilly Opelka or Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in the final, both very tall men with massive serves.

It will be the 23-year-old’s fourth final on the ATP Tour and he will be aiming to add the Brisbane title to his Adelaide win last January.

“I will need to be focused 100 percent all the time,” Lehecka said about facing Opelka or Mpetshi Perricard in the final.

“I will need to focus on every point, every chance, because the chance can be gone in a very small moment.”

Aryna Sabalenka Brisbane International

Comments

200 characters

Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final, defending champ Dimitrov retires hurt

Adhoc bandwidth arranged, no internet service degradation now: PTA

Palestinian health ministry says one dead in Israel West Bank raid

Russia says downed 8 US-supplied ATACMS missiles

Rickelton double ton takes S Africa to 429-5 v Pakistan

‘Corruption’ in World Bank-funded grid station: Minister urged to take NTDC officials to task

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Read more stories