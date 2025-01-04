AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza civil defence says 19 killed in Israeli strikes

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2025 05:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAZA STRIP: Rescuers in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 19 people, including eight children, were killed in Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory.

According to the civil defence agency, an air strike at dawn on the house of the al-Ghoul family in Gaza City killed 11 people, seven of them children.

“The home, which housed several displaced people, was completely destroyed,” said civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

“It was a two-storey building and several people are still under the rubble,” he added, saying Israeli drones had “also fired on ambulance staff”.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army did not immediately comment on the strike.

AFP images from the neighbourhood of Shujaiya, in the east of Gaza City, showed residents combing through smoking rubble and bodies lined up on the ground, covered in white sheets.

“A huge explosion woke us up. Everything was shaking,” said witness Ahmed Mussa.

“I was surprised to see (the strike) was on the house of our neighbours, the al-Ghoul family. It was home to children, women. There wasn’t anyone wanted or who posed a threat.”

Israeli air strikes ramp up Gaza death toll amid new truce push

Elsewhere, the civil defence agency said five security officers, tasked with accompanying aid convoys, were killed by an Israeli strike as they were driving in a car in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Bassal accused Israel of having “deliberately targeted” them in order to “affect the humanitarian supply chain and increase the suffering” of the population.

The army has not yet responded to the accusations.

Local rescuers also said three members of the same family, including a child, were killed when their house was bombed in Khan Yunis.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 45,717 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.

Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza’s Health Ministry Gaza truce talks Gaza ceasfire

Comments

200 characters

Gaza civil defence says 19 killed in Israeli strikes

Adhoc bandwidth arranged, no internet service degradation now: PTA

Palestinian health ministry says one dead in Israel West Bank raid

Russia says downed 8 US-supplied ATACMS missiles

Rickelton double ton takes S Africa to 429-5 v Pakistan

‘Corruption’ in World Bank-funded grid station: Minister urged to take NTDC officials to task

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Read more stories