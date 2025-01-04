AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
World

Palestinian health ministry says one dead in Israel West Bank raid

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2025 01:42pm

RAMALLAH: The health ministry in the occupied West Bank said one person was killed and nine injured in an Israeli raid on a refugee camp, with the Israeli military saying Saturday it had opened fire at “terrorists”.

An 18-year-old man, Muhammad Medhat Amin Amer, “was killed by bullets from the (Israeli) occupation in the Balata camp” in the territory’s north, the Palestinian health ministry said in a late-night statement, adding that nine people were injured, “four of whom are in critical condition”.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the raid began on Friday night and triggered violent clashes.

Palestinians say six killed in Israeli West Bank operations

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli troops entered the camp from the Awarta checkpoint and “deployed snipers on the rooftops of surrounding buildings”.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli military said that during the operation, “fighters placed explosives in the area in order to harm (military) soldiers, hurled explosives, molotov cocktails, and rocks and shot fireworks at the forces”.

“The forces fired toward the terrorists in order to remove the threat. Hits were identified,” the statement said.

Since then, at least 815 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli troops or settlers, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.

At least 8 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank refugee camp

In the same period, Palestinian attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 25 Israelis, according to official Israeli figures.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since conquering it in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

