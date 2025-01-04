AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

Recorder Report Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 09:07am

LAHORE: A high-level Chinese delegation met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House, Islamabad on Friday.

The delegation was comprised Chengdu General Coordinator for ICT Hub Scarlett and Deputy CEO Huawei Yu Ray. Chengdu expressed its consent to make an investment worth 700 million dollars and she gave its principle approval.

E-taxi service will be launched soon with the cooperation of Chengdu. A Chinese company will also establish a ‘Computing Centre’ in Lahore Nawaz Sharif IT City. In the meeting, it was agreed to establish a Data and Cloud Centre in Nawaz Sharif IT City. The Punjab government will provide land and building for establishing a Data and Cloud Centre. It was agreed to establish the first e-commerce platform in Pakistan.

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

The Chinese company will also impart training to the Pakistani youth for online worldwide trading. Smart control room, smart traffic control, smart transport, smart sanitation centre will be established in Lahore with the Chinese cooperation.

Punjab CM, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar and the delegation were briefed about the latest digital centre during their visit to China. An AI Industry Centre will also be established in Phase Two to introduce the youth with the artificial intelligence technology.

The Chinese government will also provide assistance for platform service capacity building in Punjab. Providing assistance in local investment for the establishment of industries was also reviewed in Phase Three. A collaboration will be made to introduce Pakistani youth with the modern technological requirements.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We want to make Punjab the biggest artificial intelligence centre with the cooperation of China. Punjab will soon become an IT hub in the region and we want our youth to excel and surpass in the IT sector.”

