Beijing slams US over potential drone ban

BEIJING: China said on Friday it would take “all necessary measures” in response to the United States announcing it was considering restrictions on commercial Chinese drones for national security reasons.

On Thursday, the United States Commerce Department said it was considering new rules to address risks posed by drones made with technology from foreign adversaries such as China and Russia.

The efforts could lead to regulations or bans on Chinese drones, which dominate the global market.

Responding to a question about the potential restrictions on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused the US of “generalising the concept of national security, interfering and restricting normal economic and trade exchanges, and undermining the security and stability of global production and supply chains”.

“We will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests,” she added.