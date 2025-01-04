Plight of kids in IIOJK: ‘Kashmiri Children Day’ to be observed in AJK today

MIRPUR: Under the spirit to invite attention of the external world towards the plight of the suffering kids in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, AJK is all set to observe ‘Kashmiri Children Day’ across Azad Jammu Kashmir state on Saturday, January 4.

APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur, quoting authoritative AJK sources, that AJK children rally in all AJK cities and towns to draw the attention of the world towards the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiri children at the hands of the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir, which will be the hallmark of the day, and also mark solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and sisters in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

The Kashmir Children Day is being observed on the special directives of the AJK Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq to apprise the external world of the plight of children in IIOJK, where the innocent children were being subjected to inhuman behaviour by their elders in the bleeding valley of IIOJK.

A formal official circular has been issued on Thursday by the Department of Services and General Administration of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government in this direction.

The AJK Prime Minister Haq has, meanwhile, highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri children, said that during the years of turmoil, hundreds of children have fallen to the bullets of Indian occupation forces, whereas tens of thousands of children have been rendered orphaned.