Punjab minister steps up criticism of PTI, speaks about solar power plan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the only way for PTI to go viral is through lies. “I sympathize with the children who fall victim to PTI’s false propaganda. The parents of these children are pleading while they are ready to repeat the chaos of May 9. Rioters are roaming around, and they should not be given any leniency,” Azma said.

While addressing at a news conference, here on Friday, Azma further mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is providing solar systems to 100,000 people in Punjab with an investment of Rs 10 billion, and the full calculation for this project has been completed. Consumers whose meters are faulty or who are involved in electricity theft are not eligible for this scheme. Defaulters are also excluded from this scheme, she said.

“Our government has not just complained about inflation but has actively reduced it,” she said, adding: “Inflation has now dropped to 4%.”

She credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for their significant roles in this regard.

“Our leadership has the word ‘merit’ in its dictionary,” she added.

She mentioned that the Punjab chief minister launches a new programme every week, and things are being provided without copying other provinces. The Punjab government is also moving towards solarizing 8,000 electricity-operated tube wells, for which a budget of 2.5 billion rupees has been allocated, she said.

Furthermore, she highlighted that excellent progress is being made in shrimp farming. In Muzaffargarh, a 100-acre farm has been established, and it is capable of producing shrimp twice a year. They have already produced 120 metric tons of shrimp and exported it to various countries, she said.

Azma Bokhari also expressed deep sympathy for the children who became part of the chaos and ruined their lives. She stated that those who were released from jail and are now preparing to repeat May 9-like incidents should not be pardoned under any circumstances. She emphasized that relief would be denied to them in the future, and their doors would remain closed.

Azma also criticized Imran Khan, stating, “While sitting in jail, Imran Khan is spreading rumours. Jails in KP are breaking down, and no one is willing to go there.”

She concluded by mentioning that a large department has been established to control the prices of essential items in Punjab. “In Punjab, any increase in the prices of food items is unacceptable,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025