MPA visits Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am

HYDERABAD: Syeda Marvi Rashdi, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Parliamentary Secretary for the Universities & Boards Department, visited Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur.

During her visit, Rashdi visited several key institutions within the university, including the Date Palm Research Institute (DPRI), Center for Biodiversity and Conservation (CBC), Archeology Museum, and Rozey Dhani Chair.

The Vice-Chancellor, Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk accompanied MPA Rashdi to the Date Palm Research Institute (DPRI), where MPA Rashdi commended the research work being conducted but emphasized the need for greater media coverage to raise awareness. “The work being done here is commendable, but it is not being highlighted in the media.

It should be brought to the forefront so that the people and society can benefit,” she stated. She also suggested the university’s publication section should be more active in sharing its achievements with the public.

Rashdi expressed her intention to highlight the university’s accomplishments on various platforms, including the parliament, to ensure the work is recognized.

