AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2025 12:05pm
Israeli security personnel remove a fragment of a Houthi ballistic missile launched from Yemen at Israel that crashed in the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh, near Jerusalem. Photo: AFP
Israeli security personnel remove a fragment of a Houthi ballistic missile launched from Yemen at Israel that crashed in the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh, near Jerusalem. Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after it crossed into Israeli territory early Friday.

“A missile that was launched from Yemen and crossed into Israeli territory was intercepted,” the military said in a statement posted to its Telegram channel.

“A report was received regarding shrapnel from the interception that fell in the area of Modi’in in central Israel. The details are under review.”

Israel’s emergency service provider, Magen David Adom, reported that it had treated several people who were injured or experienced panic attacks on their way to shelters after air raid sirens sounded in the centre and south of the country.

On Tuesday, Israel also said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

The Iran-backed Houthis control much of war-torn Yemen and have been firing missiles and drones at Israel, and at ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks since November’s ceasefire between Israel and another Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has also struck Yemen, including targeting Sanaa’s international airport at the end of December.

Iran Yemen MENA Huthis Gaza Strip Israeli army Red Sea Israeli military Yemen Houthis Gulf of Aden Magen David Adom Yemen airport

Comments

200 characters

Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 Index declines nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Read more stories