Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after it crossed into Israeli territory early Friday.

“A missile that was launched from Yemen and crossed into Israeli territory was intercepted,” the military said in a statement posted to its Telegram channel.

“A report was received regarding shrapnel from the interception that fell in the area of Modi’in in central Israel. The details are under review.”

Israel’s emergency service provider, Magen David Adom, reported that it had treated several people who were injured or experienced panic attacks on their way to shelters after air raid sirens sounded in the centre and south of the country.

On Tuesday, Israel also said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

The Iran-backed Houthis control much of war-torn Yemen and have been firing missiles and drones at Israel, and at ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks since November’s ceasefire between Israel and another Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has also struck Yemen, including targeting Sanaa’s international airport at the end of December.