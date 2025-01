SYDNEY: India were dismissed for 185 in their first innings on day one of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

After opting to bat, they crumbled under a relentless pace onslaught with Rishabh Pant top-scoring on 40.

Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers with 4-31 while Mitchell Starc took 3-49.