AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to announce decision on Nippon Steel bid for US Steel as early as Friday, CBS News reports

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 08:18am

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden is likely to announce a decision as soon as Friday on whether he will approve Nippon Steel’s, acquisition of U.S. Steel, CBS News reported late on Thursday, citing people familiar with the process.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) recently referred the decision to approve or block the deal to Biden, who will leave office on Jan. 20.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Thursday. Japan’s Nippon Steel declined to comment.

U.S. Steel said in a statement that the company hopes “Biden will do the right thing and adhere to the law by approving a transaction that so clearly enhances U.S. national and economic security.”

In 2023, Nippon clinched the deal to buy U.S. Steel at a hefty premium, but the merger has since faced opposition from the powerful United Steelworkers union as well as politicians.

President Biden to decide fate of Nippon Steel’s $15bn bid for US Steel

If Biden takes no action, it would result in the merger’s automatic approval.

A source familiar with the matter said earlier this week that Nippon Steel proposed giving the U.S. government veto power over any potential cuts to U.S. Steel’s production capacity, as part of its effort to secure Biden’s approval for acquiring the American steelmaker.

Biden has said he wants U.S. Steel to be domestically owned and operated, while President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to block the deal after he takes office in January.

Donald Trump Japan Joe Biden White House Japan Nippon Steel Nippon Steel’s President Tadashi Imai U.S. Steel Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States

Comments

200 characters

Biden to announce decision on Nippon Steel bid for US Steel as early as Friday, CBS News reports

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

ECs handled around $7bn forex in 2024

Establishment of military bases: FO denies any plan to offer Gwadar Port to any other country, entity

Read more stories