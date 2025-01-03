AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-03

BD court rejects bail for Hindu monk on sedition charges

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

CHITTAGONG: A Bangladeshi court on Thursday again denied bail to an outspoken Hindu monk advocating for the protection of the minority after religious strife in the mainly Muslim nation.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in November for allegedly disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag during a rally and faces charges of sedition.

Security forces ringed the court in the southern port city of Chittagong, wary after violence erupted following a previous bail hearing — with the monk’s followers accused of killing a public prosecutor.

Das rejects the sedition charges, his lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee said Thursday.

But public prosecutor Raihanul Wajed Chowdhury said they had opposed bail because there was “much more to investigate”.

The prosecution and defence both said the court had denied the bail application.

The family of the lawyer murdered in November, Saiful Islam Alif, has filed two separate cases against those they say are linked to his death.

That includes 58 Hindu lawyers accused of vandalism and carrying explosives.

Religious relations have been turbulent in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year.

New Delhi’s Hindu-nationalist government were key supporters of Hasina, and the 77-year-old has been in exile in India since she fled protesters as they stormed the prime minister’s palace on August 5.

Bangladesh in December requested India send Hasina back to face charges of “massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity”. India confirmed it had received the request but declined to comment further.

Bangladesh sedition charges Bangladesh court Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das

Comments

200 characters

BD court rejects bail for Hindu monk on sedition charges

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

ECs handled around $7bn forex in 2024

Establishment of military bases: FO denies any plan to offer Gwadar Port to any other country, entity

Read more stories