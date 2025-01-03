SAU to host first Int’l moot on women’s empowerment in agriculture on 15th

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Sindh Agriculture Women Development Organization, is set to host the first-ever International Conference on “ International Conference on Agriculture Development and Women Empowerment: Challenges and Way Forward (ICWADE-2025)” on January 15-16, 2025.

The conference aims to promote women’s empowerment in sustainable agriculture, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities faced by women in agricultural development. Renowned female experts, researchers, and leaders from various sectors will participate, while distinguished speakers will share their experiences and insights during dedicated sessions. The event will also pave the way for developing a practical framework to enhance women’s empowerment in the agricultural domain.

The primary objectives include addressing the challenges women face in agriculture, highlighting their critical roles and responsibilities, and advocating for policies and programs that enable women’s autonomy through modern solutions.

In preparation for the event, a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri was held, attended by Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Director of Food Science and Technology, Dr. Shabana Memon, Dr. Mahmooda Buriro, Dr. Asia Akbar Panhwar, and others. The attendees agreed on the formation of committees to ensure the event’s success.

