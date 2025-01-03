AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-03

Kurram peace deal to be implemented from 4th

NNI Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

KOHAT: Kurram peace deal will be implemented from Saturday January as a convoy of passengers will travel to Parachinar in a security cordon.

Under the agreement signed in a jirga all bunkers will be demolished within 15 days. All types of arms will be collected and handed over to the government. The situation will likely to be returned to normalcy after handing over of arms and demolition of bunkers.

After the peace deal for normalization in Kurram, sit-ins still continuing in Parachinar and Baggan area of Lower Kurram region.

The participants of Prachinar sit-in demanding of the government to ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway.

While the participants of Baggan sit-in insisting that they will not end the protest until handing over of all arms and demolition of bunders. Protesters also demanding compensation for the shops and homes destroyed in Baggan Bazaar.

Parachinar Kurram disaster Kurram peace deal

