AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Markets Print 2025-01-03

Financials, autos power India’s benchmarks to best session in six weeks

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmarks logged their best session in six weeks on Thursday, led by financials and autos on expectations of a pickup in corporate earnings, with IT firm Infosys propping up gains after a brokerage forecast a hike in its revenue growth projections.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.88% to 24,188.65, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.83% to 79,943.71, clocking their best session since Nov. 22, 2024.

High-weightage financials rose 1.6%.

Asset quality pressure for financials is likely to ease in 2025, while valuations remain attractive across the sector, Jefferies and Citi said.

The auto index added 3.8%, the most among major sectors, with Eicher Motors surging 8.7% after posting a jump in its December sales. The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker was the top Nifty 50 gainer on the day. Truck maker Ashok Leyland rose 6%, helped by a rise in its December sales, while top carmaker Maruti Suzuki and peer Mahindra & Mahindra added 5.7% and 4.2%, logging gains for the second straight session on monthly sales growth.

“The strong business updates from several key auto companies is positive for the earnings outlook for the sector as well as an indication of the resilience and strength in consumer spending in the economy,” said Deven Choksey, managing director at DRChoksey FinServ.

This also bodes well for financials as a ripple effect since the vehicle loan segments stand to benefit from robust sales, Choksey said.

Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance and its holding company Bajaj Finserv climbed 6.5% and 7.9%, respectively.

The IT index rose 2.3%, led by a 4% gain in Infosys and a 3.2% jump in HCLTech, after CLSA said it expected the software companies to hike their fiscal year 2025 revenue growth projections on improving outlook in the US IT firms get a significant chunk of their revenue from the US Among other stocks, Punjab National Bank rose 2.8% on posting a year-on-year growth in deposits as on Dec. 31.

india stock Nifty 50

