South Africa hand Test debut to teenager Maphaka v Pakistan

CAPE TOWN: South Africa will give a debut to firebrand 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as one of three changes to their side for the second and final Test against Pakistan starting at Newlands on Friday.

Opening batter Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out with a left thigh strain and will be replaced by all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who will bat at number three with Ryan Rickelton moving to the opener position.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj has recovered from injury and replaces seamer Corbin Bosch after the latter starred on debut in the tense two-wicket win during last week’s first Test in Pretoria.

Maphaka has only bowled 60.5 overs in first class cricket and was writing his school exams a few months ago. He takes the place of Dane Paterson, who took 5-61 in the first innings at Centurion Park.

“We want to go with an extra bit of pace, even though Paterson has been superb for us,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma told reporters on Thursday.

South Africa seeking ruthless edge against Pakistan in second Test

“Whatever happens from a performance point of view, it will put him (Maphaka) in good stead. He will be looking forward to running in with Kagiso Rabada over the next few days.

“You want to allow him to be as free as you can… and allow the exuberance of youth to come out. It is a case of bowl as quick as you can.

“He does not have a foundation (of playing) first class cricket, and this is certainly not a trial for him, we know what his talent is all about.”

The previous Test at Newlands against India 12 months ago was completed in 107 overs as the visitors won by seven wickets, the shortest game to have a winner in Test history.

The pitch then drew heavy criticism and Bavuma seemed reluctant to discuss it on the eve of the fixture with Pakistan.

“The wicket looks quite interesting. Hopefully it does go the full five days, or at least offers the opportunity to,” was all he said.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but Bavuma said they are fired up to close out the series against Pakistan and are not treating this as a dead rubber.

“The series is still on the line, it is not just a case of we ticked the box of being in the final,” Bavuma said. “We still want to be clinical, we are eying 2-0. The focus is still there.

“As much as we won last week, we were not at our best with bat and ball and that is something to work on.”

South Africa XI to play Pakistan at Newlands: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.