AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 223.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.26%)
BOP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.68%)
DGKC 106.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.67%)
FCCL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.79%)
FFL 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.81%)
HASCOL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
HUBC 132.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.71%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
MLCF 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.07%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 224.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.73%)
PAEL 43.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PIBTL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
PPL 197.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.55%)
PRL 42.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
PTC 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
SEARL 110.75 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (3.49%)
TELE 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.36%)
TOMCL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
TPLP 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
TREET 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
TRG 68.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.68%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,373 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.19%)
BR30 38,239 Decreased By -608.3 (-1.57%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Asia’s factories end 2024 on weak footing as Trump 2.0 risks mount

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 01:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Asia’s factory powerhouses ended 2024 on a soft note as expectations for the New Year soured amid growing trade risks from a second Donald Trump presidency and China’s fragile economic recovery.

A series of manufacturing purchasing managers’ indexes for December from across the region published on Thursday showed factory activity slowing in China and South Korea although there were some signs of a pickup in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

US President-elect Trump has pledged to impose big tariffs on imports from three major trading partners - Mexico, Canada and China - which are expected to in turn affect other large exporting nations and broader global business activity.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI for China nudged down to 50.5 in December from 51.5 the previous month, undershooting analysts’ forecasts, indicating activity grew only modestly.

That echoed an official survey released earlier this week, which showed factory activity barely growing.

Gabriel Ng, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said Beijing’s increased policy support in late 2024 provided a near-term boost to growth, which is likely to be seen in other fourth quarter indicators.

India’s Dec factory activity growth hits 2024 low, PMI shows

“And this improvement should carry over into early 2025,” Ng said. “But the boost probably won’t last more than a few quarters, with Trump likely to follow through on his tariff threat before long and persistent structural imbalances still weighing on the economy.”

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s PMI showed activity shrinking in December and the decline in output gathering pace, a stark contrast to better-than-forecast export growth figures released on Wednesday.

South Korea’s central bank governor said on Thursday the pace of monetary policy easing would need to be flexible this year due to heightened political and economic uncertainty.

In addition to global trade uncertainty, South Korea is dealing with the hit to business confidence from a national political crisis after a failed bid by President Yoon Suk Yeol last month to impose martial law.

Earlier in the week, Japan’s PMI showed activity shrinking, albeit at a slower pace in December.

India’s manufacturing activity grew at its weakest pace for 2024, its PMI showed, although the South Asian economy’s factories continued to outperform regional peers, reporting uninterrupted expansion for the past three-and-a-half years.

Malaysia and Vietnam also reported declines in factory activity.

Taiwan was a rare bright spot, with activity growing at the fastest pace in five months with PMI survey respondents reporting strong sales in Asia, Europe and North America.

And in Singapore, considered a bellwether for global trade, official data showed the city-state grew at its fastest annual pace since the pandemic in 2024, helped in part by a rush to export before expected new US tariffs take effect.

Asia's factory South Asian economy factories

Comments

200 characters

Asia’s factories end 2024 on weak footing as Trump 2.0 risks mount

Economy: PM says govt to achieve its goals within 6 months

Buying rally continues: KSE-100 surges over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

Eyeing stronger Pakistan-US ties, Aurangzeb advocates diaspora engagement

PBC urges govt to avoid past mistakes, identifies five risks to Pakistan’s economy

Israeli airstrike kills at least 10 in southern Gaza, medics say

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pension calculation formula announced

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

Read more stories