Jan 02, 2025
Sports

Australia drop Marsh, hand Webster debut for fifth India Test

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 12:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: All-rounder Beau Webster will make his Test debut for Australia in place of the dropped Mitchell Marsh in the fifth Test against India on Friday, captain Pat Cummins said on Thursday.

Australia won the fourth Test by 184 runs in Melbourne earlier this week to take a 2-1 lead in the series but still need to avoid a loss in Sydney to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Marsh, Australia’s Twenty20 captain, scored only 73 runs over the first four Tests and bowled sparingly as Australia bounced back from a thrashing in the Perth opener.

“Beau’s been in the squad for a few Tests now, Mitchy hasn’t quite got the runs or the wickets he’d have liked so we thought it was time for a freshen up,” Cummins told reporters at Sydney Cricket Ground.

“It’s a shame for Mitchy because we know how much he brings to the team, but we feel like now is a good week for Beau to get a chance.

“(Marsh) was in the side this summer for being a top six batter. I think when he’s at his best, he gets in the side on his batting alone and his bowling is a bonus.”

Webster, 31, has not represented his country in any format but has scored 5,297 runs and taken 148 wickets in 93 first class matches, mainly for his state side, Tasmania.

“He’s just been one of those star performers for Tasmania with bat or ball or in the field,” said Cummins. “He always seems to have a big impact. Quite aggressive. Can change the game, like we’ve seen Mitch Marsh or Travis Head or Alex Carey do in that middle order.”

The introduction of Webster was the only change to the side, with Mitchell Starc included despite struggling with a back niggle during the fourth Test. “He just grits his teeth and gets on with it,” Cummins said of the left-arm quick.

“He’s the one player who just refuses ever to talk about being rested or rotated. He just wants to go out there and play for Australia.

India declines to confirm that captain Rohit will play fifth Australia Test

“He went off for a scan yesterday and got the all clear to play in this match. It’s a big game in the context of series and World Test Championship, it’s a home game. He was never going to miss this one unless he absolutely had to.”

A victory in the fifth Test would secure Australia a place in this year’s World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Pat Cummins Border Gavaskar trophy Mitchell Marsh World Test Championship final INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST Beau Webster

Australia drop Marsh, hand Webster debut for fifth India Test

